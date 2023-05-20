Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 75.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $205.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

