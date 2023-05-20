Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

