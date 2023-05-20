Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,668 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.