Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BBY opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.