Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 653.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

