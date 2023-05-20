Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

