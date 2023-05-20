Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

