Christopher Clark Sells 25,151 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $11,569.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Further Reading

