CIBC Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$99.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.11.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.8905283 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

