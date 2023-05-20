Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 4,143 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $285.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.