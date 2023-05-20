Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 29,462 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKC opened at $88.92 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

