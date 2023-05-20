Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.95 and its 200 day moving average is $336.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

