Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 152,255 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 667.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,255 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 287,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,074,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

