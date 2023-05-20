Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 4,787 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

