Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 60,802 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 675.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,805 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.