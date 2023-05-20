Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 75,394 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 674.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.06 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.