Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 382,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Recommended Stories

