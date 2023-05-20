Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

