Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 674.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.