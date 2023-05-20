Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 678.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $285.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

