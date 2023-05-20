Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,173 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,511 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

