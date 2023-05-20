Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.