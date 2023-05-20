Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSI opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

