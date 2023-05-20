Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

