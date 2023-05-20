Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 674.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

