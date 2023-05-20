Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $2.24 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

