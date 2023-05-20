Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

