Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 13,273 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,601,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,925 shares of company stock valued at $776,054 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

