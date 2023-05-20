Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 20,948 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

