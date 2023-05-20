Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 7,722 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 674.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in IDEX by 976.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,877,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

