Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 28,000 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $112.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

