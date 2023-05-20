Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 675.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,082,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

