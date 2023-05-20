Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 659.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NYSE LH opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

