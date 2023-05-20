Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,537 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

