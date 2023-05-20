Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.