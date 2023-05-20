Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,398 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

