Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

