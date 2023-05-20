Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 20,362 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

