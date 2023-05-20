Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 26,580 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DGX opened at $131.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.