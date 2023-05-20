Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,837 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $162.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

