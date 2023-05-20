Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,586 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.