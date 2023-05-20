Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

