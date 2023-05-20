City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Head-To-Head Survey

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Rating) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City Bank and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares City Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp 32.98% 17.03% 1.69%

Volatility and Risk

City Bank has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Bank and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.04 $38.46 million $3.70 5.95

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

City Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers regular and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1973 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

