Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Critical Survey

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 35.31 $150,000.00 N/A N/A 374Water $3.02 million 112.37 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -65.75

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 374Water.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85% 374Water -153.93% -50.06% -44.51%

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

