Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 1.0 %

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.