Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

