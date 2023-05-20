CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,043,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.