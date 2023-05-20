Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.34 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.