Comparing Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -22.82% 0.74% 0.54% Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pan American Silver and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 394.68%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Austin Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.45 billion 2.29 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.24 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -11.79

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

