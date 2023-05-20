Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,385

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.36) to GBX 1,675 ($20.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.68) to GBX 2,130 ($26.68) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,148.33.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.