CompoSecure, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $6,182,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 540,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

